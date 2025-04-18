Seth Rollins holds massive WWE streak; will make history at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins heads into his second consecutive WrestleMania main event this weekend. He wrestles CM Punk and Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Saturday, but he will also be continuing a decisive WWE streak.

According to WWEStats, Seth Rollins is the only active superstar who has appeared at every WrestleMania since 33 back in 2017 which is the longest active streak for the show.

This will be Rollins' ninth consecutive appearance on the Grandest Stage Of Them All, having missed WrestleMania 32, or he would have been able to extend it much further. He joined forces with Cody Rhodes last year on Night One and later helped him defeat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, which shows the roots that come together in this year's triple-threat match.

Punk and Rollins have been feuding for almost two years, and the duo has made it clear that there is no love lost between them and that they legitimately hate each other.

Will Seth Rollins pick up the win over Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 this weekend?

Seth Rollins came up short in his WrestleMania main event last year, but he has the chance to pick up a huge win if he can get past Punk and Reigns this year. Reigns and Punk have their own issues, currently fighting over Paul Heyman and his loyalty.

Heyman has chosen to head out with CM Punk because he owed him a favor and is his best friend, but Reigns has taken this as a betrayal and will now enter the arena alone with a chip on his shoulder.

It will be interesting to see how these combustible elements explode this weekend and if Heyman will retain his loyalty to CM Punk. The match will be no-disqualification under Triple Threat rules and could see some interference from The Wiseman.

