Former Shield member hopes he shares the ring with Jon Moxley in WWE again

Will Jon Moxley ever reunite with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins?
Divesh Merani
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Seth Rollins recently spoke about Jon Moxley and stated he wishes to share the ring with him in WWE again. The two were paired together for years as partners in The Shield or intense rivals.

Following their respective big losses on Night One of the event, Rollins and Becky Lynch were part of the WrestleMania panel earlier today. They answered a bunch of questions from fans, covering a range of topics. One of them was about Moxley.

The Visionary spoke about his former Shield brother and acknowledged his current position in AEW, as part of the Blackpool Combat Club with William Regal and Bryan Danielson.

Here is what Seth Rollins said about Jon Moxley and the possibility of working with him again:

"Well, to quote a famous Deadman, 'Never say never, baby.' Who knows? Mox is doing his thing - Blackpool Combat Club or whatever, running wild over there and doing his deal. He's a wild animal, man. You never know what's gonna happen," said Seth Rollins. "He could show up right here. He might be behind the curtain right now, I have no idea. So, if I get Paradigm Shifted on this stage, don't be alarmed. But, I hope that we haven't seen the last of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose in the same ring together."
Jon Moxley had a successful WWE career

Known as Dean Ambrose there, Jon Moxley had quite the career in WWE. He won several titles as part of The Shield and on his own. Ambrose's crowning moment in the company was his Money in the Bank cash-in on Seth Rollins at the namesake event in 2016, as he won the WWE Championship.

He is a Grand Slam Champion, completing the feat when he and Rollins won the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2017. It remains to be seen if Moxley returns to WWE before the end of his in-ring career, as The Architect hopes.

Edited by Divesh Merani
