Seth Rollins humiliates Murphy on RAW, big storyline begins

Seth Rollins was not a happy man on the RAW after Payback. The Monday Night Messiah was out in the ring before his match against Dominik Mysterio, and he went on to cut a scathing promo on Murphy.

As seen at Payback, Rollins instructed his disciple to kick Rey Mysterio in the head, but Murphy accidentally ended up hitting his leader. The kick eventually cost the team as Rey Mysterio and Dominik capitalized to pick up the win at Payback.

On the latest episode of RAW, Rollins called out Murphy for the mistake and stated that he wanted no errors to happen tonight as he was on the cusp of securing another shot at the WWE title. An irate Rollins told Murphy to get out of his ring as he prepared for his match against Dominik.

Seth Rollins insulted Murphy and told him to go and do some soul-searching. Rollins even shot down Murphy's attempt to speak up as he slapped his disciple at across the back of his head. Murphy made his way down the ramp as Rollins continued to fire off insults.

WWE seems ready to begin the feud between Seth Rollins and Murphy on RAW

It's break up season in the WWE as the IIconics split on the latest episode of RAW. Over on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Bayley are also heading towards a predictable split.

It won't be long until we see Murphy shut Rollins down before they both engage in a highly-anticipated feud. Seth Rollins and Murphy are two of the best workers on RAW, and their matches would be a treat to behold whenever they do happen.

While the split hasn't officially happened just yet, the simmering tensions should blow off into an all-out rivalry between the Messiah and his disciple. The angle should ideally have a major development in the next episode of RAW.

Murphy joined forces with Seth Rollins in January earlier this year, and the duo even won the RAW Tag Team Championship later.

Seth Rollins' faction was positioned to be the top team on RAW with Murphy and Authors of Pain as the members. However, AOP was taken off TV due to an injury, and Rollins having stayed together with Austin Theory briefly being a part of the stable.

The endgame was always to have Rollins vs. Murphy, and the storyline is finally set to get underway.