Seth Rollins is impressed by a certain section of WWE fans

Seth Rollins has reworked on himself yet again and given the WWE Universe the Monday Night Messiah that they didn't know they wanted. Through his sermons every Monday night, Seth Rollins tries to win the faith of not only the WWE fans but also other WWE Superstars.

So far, the Monday Night Messiah has recruited Murphy as his only disciple. Murphy has been a very obedient follower of Seth Rollins and is the role model for someone who is looking to become one of Rollins' followers.

A few weeks ago, Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio competed in an Eye For An Eye Match at WWE Extreme Rules. The gruesome match ended when Rollins extracted Mysterio's eye out of his socket.

Rey Mysterio was the one who challenged Seth Rollins to the barbaric match at WWE Extreme Rules. Mysterio was looking to exact revenge on Rollins after the latter shoved the former eye-first into the steel steps on the night after Money In The Bank.

Seth Rollins' appreciation for WWE fans

Seth Rollins was in an interview with talkSPORT. During the conversation, Rollins discussed a myriad of topics. He spoke about the Monday Night Messiah character, his plans for Dominik at WWE SummerSlam, and his feud with Rey Mysterio.

While talking about his rivalry with Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins said that Mysterio played a big part in setting up the Monday Night Messiah. Seth Rollins further appreciated the WWE fans' for their patience and attention.

"Rey has been a big part of this whole thing from the very beginning so I think, say what you will, but there is long term storytelling if you have the patience to stick around and pay attention, so kudos to you [the fans] if you got that."

Since his win against Rey Mysterio at WWE Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins seems to be inserted in a feud with Aleister Black. Rollins broke Black's arm on an episode of WWE RAW, and not much is known about Black's return.

Seth Rollins has also been hinting at a feud with Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik. On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Dominik was seen beating Seth Rollins with a kendo stick.