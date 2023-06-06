Seth Rollins interrupted by top faction ahead of crucial title match on RAW

Seth Rollins was interrupted by a top faction ahead of his first title defense on RAW.

Ever since he won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion. Tonight on RAW, he was slated to defend his new title against Damian Priest.

Rollins came out at the start of the show to talk about his first title defense. He mentioned that it has been two years since a world title was defended on RAW. He further said that this prompted him to come up with an open challenge for tonight which was accepted by Damian Priest.

Rollins went on to praise Priest by saying that he was one of the best. This is when Priest and Balor interrupted Rollins. Damian said that he doesn't need Ripley, Dominik, or Balor to beat Seth Rollins tonight.

This prompted Rollins to ask Priest to leave his stablemates backstage when they face off later on in the night. Priest agreed with Rollins, which seemed to surprise Balor.

This will also be Priest's first singles match for a world title, and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to defeat Seth Rollins.

Who do you think will win tonight? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes