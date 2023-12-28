Seth Rollins, JD McDonagh and many other WWE Superstars react to Gunther's rare private update 

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther announced a leave of absence from the company ahead of the holiday season, and it appears that this was to write him off TV so that he could welcome his first child into the world.

The Austrian phenom took to Instagram earlier today to announce the arrival of his son alongside his wife, former WWE Superstar Jinny.

The couple was able to keep the fact that they were expecting private from the wrestling community, so much so that the announcement came as a huge shock to fans around the world.

Despite this, there have been many reactions from WWE Superstars already, congratulating the couple on their newest addition. As seen in the comments on the post above, the likes of Seth Rollins, Omos, Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, JD McDonagh, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, and many more have showered the couple with love.

Of course, Gunther's Imperium teammates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, are included.

Will Gunther be back in time for WWE Royal Rumble?

WWE Royal Rumble is around four weeks away, and it seems that Gunther could be defending his championship as part of the show. While The Ring General announced a leave of absence to "heal up" earlier this year, the length of his time on the sidelines was not disclosed.

Seth Rollins was able to take several weeks away from TV and make his return to be part of the Royal Rumble back in 2021, before taking several more weeks away, which could allow The Ring General to do the same thing.

The Austrian star could pull double duty as part of the show if he decides to enter the Rumble match itself since many fans believe that he could be the man to finally defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the happy couple on the newest addition to their family.