Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeat current champions on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens joined forces to take on The Usos in a tag team match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During The Visionary's in-ring segment with Austin Theory, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, along with Sami Zayn, came out and surrounded them at ringside. Theory bailed and left Rollins alone.

The Bloodline then began attacking the former Universal Champion and out came Kevin Owens to make the save. The prizefighter challenged The Usos to a match against him and Seth Rollins in the show's main event.

Even before the bell rang to start the match, they began brawling in the ring. Later on, Seth took out The Usos with a double crossbody and tagged in his partner. Owens hit a frog splash on Jimmy while his brother Jey took out Rollins with a superkick.

Kevin Owens went up the top rope to perform a Swanton Bomb on Jimmy Uso, but the latter got his knees up. Solo Sikoa then came out to the ring, but The O.C. attacked him.

Austin Theory also showed up and hit Seth Rollins with the US Title, taking him out of the match.

In the end, Kevin Owens hit Jimmy Uso with a pop-up powerbomb to win the match for his team via pinfall.

