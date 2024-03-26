Seth Rollins looked weak as he confronted a returning CM Punk on WWE RAW, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top superstars and is set to play a major role on both nights of WrestleMania. The World Heavyweight Champion was present on RAW this week and sent a message to one of his opponents at The Show of Shows -Drew McIntyre. Vince Russo, however, was not impressed by Seth's work this week on RAW as the company gets closer to Mania.

CM Punk returned and let the people know that he will be in Philadelphia on April 7th, but before he could decide what role he would play at The Show of Shows, he was interrupted by McIntyre and Rollins. The three had a verbal battle before Seth laid out the Scottish star with a superkick.

On Sportkeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo pointed out that in a segment where three superstars exchanged verbal barbs with each other, one was bound to come off worse for wear. According to Russo, it was Rollins who was shown up in the segment.

"Bro, you know you're looking at this and somebody's gonna come out of this looking weak and who was the person that probably came out looking weak? Seth Rollins again, bro. You gotta be very, very, very careful, bro," he said. (23:26-24:01)

He further went on to label Seth's voice as whiny and horrible, and that doesn't work for a babyface.

