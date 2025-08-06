  • home icon
  Seth Rollins made a big mistake at WWE SummerSlam, points out veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins made a big mistake at WWE SummerSlam, points out veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Aug 06, 2025 07:28 GMT
What is next for Seth Rollins? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Seth Rollins? (Image via WWE.com)

Seth Rollins recently pulled off an epic twist at WWE SummerSlam, securing the World Heavyweight Championship belt. However, the execution of the twist would have been better if done in a different way, or so thinks wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell.

The Visionary had pretended to be injured weeks before SummerSlam, taking himself off the radar for the stars holding titles. Just when CM Punk was able to defeat Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion, though, Rollins showed himself to be perfectly fine, throwing off his crutches and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking about the twist on UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell proposed another method for the reveal.

The WWE veteran said:

"He let the crutches go too soon. He should have went down and got in the ring and say, 'Hey, when I am better, I am gonna challenge you. Will you accept?' He'd (Punk) say 'Yeah, I'd accept.' He'd (Seth) say 'Would you accept right now?' He'd (Punk) say 'you're hurt.' He'd (Seth) say 'What if I wasn't hurt? Would you accept?'" [22:22 onwards]
He further added:

"And then he turns around and Punk says 'What are you doing?' Someone gets Punk to turn, 'What are you doing,' and then take that cane... I am cashing it in, go for it." [22:44 onwards]
For now, only time will tell what Seth Rollins and CM Punk plan to do next after the events of WWE SummerSlam.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Harish Raj S
