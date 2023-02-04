Seth Rollins should main event WrestleMania 39 against first-time-ever opponent, according to veteran 

Disco Inferno recently expressed his interest in watching Seth Rollins compete in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania against Logan Paul.

At last week's Royal Rumble 2023, Logan showed up during the Men's Rumble match, marking his first appearance since Crown Jewel 2022. He came in as a surprise entrant at number 29 and had a memorable stay in the bout.

Besides his show-stealing mid-air collision spot with Ricochet, Logan Paul stunned fans by eliminating Seth Rollins from the match before being taken out by the eventual winner, Cody Rhodes. The turn of events has set up a potential dream match between Rollins and Logan at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on the podcast, Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno stated that Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul are the only two intriguing matches for him.

The wrestling veteran added that if WWE built it right, Rollins and Logan could even go on to main event the night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

"I can't think of anything that's more compelling. The two matches I'm interested in are Roman against Cody and Rollins against Logan Paul... It could main event Night 1 if they built it right because Logan Paul has already main evented a pay-per-view against Roman Reigns," said Disco Inferno. (12:17 - 12:38)

Seth Rollins recently blasted Logan Paul

The former WWE Universal Champion didn't mince his words during a recent Instagram live session where he slammed Logan Paul.

Rollins confessed to not liking the 27-year-old and added that he didn't want him around in the locker room. He further mentioned that Logan eliminating him at Royal Rumble would remain the highlight of the latter's life.

"I don't like Logan Paul. A lot of us really don't like Logan Paul. I don't really need him in my locker room, in my space. Guy is ultra-talented as far as athletic abilities are concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble, dumped me, fine, whatever. I took my eyes off the ball. That one is on me, but don't go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. Probably the coolest thing Logan's going to do in his life is throw me out of Rumble, but I just advise him to stay in his lane." said Seth Rollins.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul Seth Rollins on Instagram live a few min ago goes in & reiterates he does not like Logan Paul 💀💀💀 https://t.co/KxrH0E1oZ1

It's safe to say it's only a matter of time before we see Rollins and Logan coming face-to-face on WWE's programming to set up a dream match between them.

