"Roman Reigns is on my level"- Top superstar has major praise for Universal Champion

Seth Rollins had major praise for Universal Champion Roman Reigns while berating Cesaro on the latest edition of Talking Smack.

Seth Rollins has been feuding with Cesaro on SmackDown since he returned to WWE at Royal Rumble. The duo is all set to collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 37. Seth Rollins had a brief exchange with Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton on Talking Smack this week and heaped praise on Roman Reigns while bashing Cesaro.

Seth Rollins stated that there are people in WWE who are on his level. He made it clear that Roman Reigns one of them and Cesaro isn't. Check out his full comments below:

"The thing about Cesaro is... and I said it last night. There are levels, okay? There are levels and there is a reason that Cesaro has never had the spotlight at WrestleMania. A reason! Do you know what that reason is? Do you understand what that reason is? That reason is because he is not as good as me. There are people who are on my level. Roman Reigns is on my level. There are people who understand it. Paul Heyman has been around greatness his entire career. There are people who understand that... who get greatness. I'm one of those people."

"I have been, since the moment I stepped foot in WWE. And my track record at WrestleMania and every other event this company's ever put on holds that to be true. Cesaro on the other hand has been a wealth of potential. Potential, potential, potential. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Potential is c**p. It means nothing unless you deliver."

Roman Reigns appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/eevqdf8PJM — WelcomeBackRoman (@suezzanne1965) March 28, 2021

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest heels on SmackDown

Both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns made their way to WWE's main roster in late 2012 as a part of The Shield. Since then, both Rollins and Reigns have gone on to win multiple top titles in WWE.

Slam.. dunk.. I love this and the man executing it! #RomanReigns #TheBest

I'll be back pic.twitter.com/uyklpOgPSN — 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 💛 (Roman Reigns Era) (@Handyred_) March 28, 2021

Roman Reigns turned heel when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020 and later aligned with Paul Heyman. Rollins was drafted to SmackDown during last year's WWE Draft and has been one of the biggest heels even before moving to the Blue brand.

Rollins has known Roman Reigns for years now and many would agree with his comments on The Tribal Chief. Cesaro, on the other hand, has a chance to prove at WrestleMania 37 that he is on Seth's level. Do you think Cesaro will come out on top when all is said and done at The Show of Shows? Sound off!