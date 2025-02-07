Seth Rollins' major secret revealed by former WWE star

Seth Rollins has long been one of the top names in the wrestling business. However, now an ex-WWE star has revealed one of his biggest secrets.

Maven recently posted a video revealing the secrets of various stars' finishers. Together with Brian Myers, he also revealed Rollins' secret.

Seth Rollins’ finisher, the Stomp, has always been called one of the most dangerous finishers in WWE. It was briefly banned, and Rollins had to do a Pedigree, or other combination moves as his finisher. However, he later brought it back and has used it consistently for a long time.

Curt Hawkins, aka Brian Myers, revealed that the person giving the move had to have immense talent as it was very difficult with the star hitting that move with the timing of the foot meeting the head and automatically falling away so that the weight of the body does not follow through.

“This is something where you gotta be a superior athlete with impeccable timing and the slightest bit of force. I've never even done it in my career. I’ve never even taken it. It’s finding that perfect timing, foot meets the head, get that front bump, and you get away from each other, you know.” (14:19 - 14:35)

He explained that the person making the move had to time it perfectly and move as soon as they felt the boot on the back of their head.

“You have to time it perfectly, and feel that on the back of your head, and take that wrestling school front bump.” (14:40 – 14:45)

Seth Rollins has been using the Stomp for a long time now, and it's safe to say he's perfected it.

