Seth Rollins makes bold claim regarding his WWE employment this week on RAW

Seth Rollins seemingly wasn't medically cleared to be part of this week's episode of WWE RAW after the assault at Payback in his match against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rollins himself claimed that he left Payback in a wheelchair, but that didn't stop him from laying down a challenge to Nakamura this week on RAW. Pearce was livid that Seth had gone against the doctor's advice and argued with him backstage.

This argument led to Rollins claiming that he doesn't work for Adam Pearce, which is the first time that any top star has directly claimed that Pearce isn't the main authority figure on RAW.

Expand Tweet

While there have been conversations about the higher authority, this could be a tease that someone else is coming into WWE RAW as an authority figure.

The wrestling world on Twitter has noted that this could be a tease that Triple H could be set to return and pick up the story with Rollins. The two men have been close throughout their careers, and he could be his real boss.

Do you think there will be a new authority figure coming to WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena