Seth Rollins makes bold claim about The Rock during WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins was part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, where he stood face-to-face with The Rock and Roman Reigns for the first time since the WrestleMania XL kick-off press event.

Ahead of his appearance on SmackDown, Rollins sent a message on social media where he seemingly hinted that The Rock had silenced him when he used a post-it note to cover his mouth.

Ahead of the show, The Rock sent a 10-minute promo about himself, and it seems that Rollins took offense to one of the terms used as part of it.

Rollins highlighted the "standards and practices" part of his rant, where he noted the recent blackouts on WWE shows to try to claim that he was being silenced.

The blackouts on Monday were because of a sign in the audience that was seen as offensive. However, The Rock claimed they were nervous when he had a mic in his hand, which was why.

It seems that Seth Rollins has no love lost for The Rock, and he could be set to prove that throughout this feud.

