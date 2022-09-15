Seth Rollins makes bold prediction ahead of next week’s championship match on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has made a bold prediction that he will win the match against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on WWE RAW next week.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Visionary challenged The All Mighty for the coveted title in a backstage segment, and the bout was made official for next week.

In a recent tweet, NBC Sports Chicago's Digital Director Michael Allardyce announced that he's buying a customized Seth Rollins #14 Chicago Bears NFL jersey as the RAW star has won 14 titles in WWE.

Seth Rollins then responded to the tweet by stating that coming Monday, it will be his 15 championships, as he believes that he will defeat Bobby Lashley to capture the United States Title on RAW.

"It’ll be 15 by next Monday night my friends. #RollinsvsLashley," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

This will be the first time that the two stars will collide for the United States Championship in a one-on-one match.

Bobby Lashley and the WWE Universe react to Seth Rollins' tweet about becoming the next United States Champion

The Visionary captured his first US Title by defeating John Cena at SummerSlam in 2015 with help from Jon Stewart.

He lost it back to the Cenation Leader less than a month later at that year's Night Of Champions event, ending his reign at 28 days. It's been quite a while since Seth Rollins has held a singles title in WWE, and perhaps now is the time for him to finally do so.

Some members of the WWE Universe agreed as well on Twitter. You can check out their reactions below:

matt harvey @halladayfan32 @WWERollins then i guess you will have to get a 15 jersey lol @WWERollins then i guess you will have to get a 15 jersey lol

Alex Harbert @HarbertAlex @WWERollins Go win Monday @WWERollins ! But let’s be honest that’s not the championship match we all want to see you in and not the champion we want to see you beat…it’s time for the head of the table to be no more… @WWERollins Go win Monday @WWERollins ! But let’s be honest that’s not the championship match we all want to see you in and not the champion we want to see you beat…it’s time for the head of the table to be no more… https://t.co/JoDU0JgNR9

maryse @sethsgaIIavich @WWERollins THIS JUST MADE ME EVEN MORE EXCITED!!! @WWERollins THIS JUST MADE ME EVEN MORE EXCITED!!!

Bobby Lashley found Rollins' tweet amusing, as you can check out below:

The two stars will undoubtedly put on a hard-hitting bout on RAW next week. However, there's a chance that the title might not change hands, as Matt Riddle, Rollins' current rival, might cost him or interfere in the match. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

Do you think Seth will win his second US Title on RAW next week? Sound off in the comments below!

