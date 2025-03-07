Seth Rollins makes an emotional announcement; breaks character

Seth Rollins has broken character to send a very emotional announcement to fans. He took to social media.

Ad

Rollins is currently feuding with CM Punk and heading into WrestleMania. It appears that Punk has his work cut out to get a main-event match. With no clear path to get there, the frustrated star took shots at The Rock and John Cena in a heated promo on RAW before starting to brawl with Seth Rollins when he appeared. The two had a heated brawl throughout RAW.

However, Seth Rollins has broken his usual angry character to talk about his Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy. The star spoke about how he had started it as a passion project in 2014. Rollins talked about how he had fallen in love with independent wrestling and how he trained with his friends. He then went on to talk about how there seemed to be a lack of wrestling training schools in the Midwest.

Ad

Trending

So, together with his partner, he founded the academy. He mentioned how his mother handled the student housing and many details, and his friends came on board as coaches. The emotional post added that it was now a community.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Seth Rollins then announced that over the next few months, he wanted to use the platform to spotlight that community, introduce people to The Black and The Brave Wrestling Academy graduates, and explain why they were an asset to any show they were on. He ended by saying that they were the future of the industry.

Ad

"I coerced Marek out of his day job and we dove in headfirst, but we weren’t alone, and the support came in clutch, too. From my incredible mom handling the student housing and back end brass tacks, to the grads and friends who’ve come on board as assistants or fitness coaches, we’ve had so much help along the way."

Ad

The post continued:

"I dreamt of a school, I never imagined we’d build a community. Born between a sense of gratitude for where I’ve come and the dreams that helped me grow, this community is something I’m immensely proud of. Over the next few months, I want to use this platform to spotlight that community and showcase the humans that enrich it. The BXB graduates you’ll be introduced to are an asset to any show they’re on. They are the future of the industry."

Ad

Ad

Seth Rollins and CM Punk are set for a Steel Cage match next week on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has the match of his life ahead of him as he will face CM Punk inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden.

After the feud between the two stars grew too heated this week on RAW, the match was decided and announced. Now, the two will finally be able to settle their differences.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback