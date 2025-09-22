Seth Rollins makes a huge announcement about the future of WWE

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes stood face-to-face in the ring after a very long time. With the history they have had between 2022 and 2024, tensions were high, and Rollins made a big announcement about the future of WWE.When Seth Rollins asked Cody Rhodes what his opinion of him was, Rhodes said that it was complicated. He acknowledged the wars they had against each other, and the truth - that Seth Rollins changed his life. This was a direct reference to WrestleMania 40, where Rollins was Rhodes' &quot;shield&quot; and played a direct role in The American Nightmare becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion.Rhodes was also critical of Rollins' decision to have his &quot;goons&quot;, i.e, The Vision. Seth Rollins didn't take kindly to this comment and declared that The Vision is a representation of what the future of WWE looked like. This was what he said following that:&quot;So you can be the quarterback, Cody, but you will be my quarterback. And if you don't agree with that, it doesn't matter, because in three weeks, in Crown Jewel, the truth will come out by any means necessary, you will find out that I am the creator, I am the prime mover. This is not a two-man show. I am the alpha.&quot;Rollins even wore the watch that Cody Rhodes gifted him at WrestleMania 40, revealing that he hadn't worn it even once up until this point. The tensions kept rising, and in response to Rollins calling him the alpha, Rhodes reminded him that in their three clashes together, it was he who was 3-0 against Rollins.This was a bitter pill to swallow, and ultimately, despite Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker blockingn his way, Rhodes managed to walk out of that segment unscathed from his bitter rival-turned-ally. The status of their relationship for now, appears to be complicated.