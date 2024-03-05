Seth Rollins makes long-awaited announcement after 2 months on RAW

Seth Rollins looks like he is going to have a busy Road to WrestleMania and then a hectic WrestleMania weekend. On RAW this week, he made a positive long-awaited announcement.

As you may know, Seth Rollins suffered a partial tear to the MCL and meniscus on the Day 1 edition of RAW in 2024 against Jinder Mahal. The match turned out to be good, but it came at the cost of Rollins, who injured himself and risked missing out on WrestleMania 40. He reassured fans on RAW that he would be medically cleared on time for The Show of Shows.

While standing alongside Cody Rhodes on RAW in response to The Rock's WrestleMania challenge, The Visionary confirmed that he is medically cleared after two months sidelined.

It's going to be interesting to see how this is handled. Rollins stated previously that he didn't want WrestleMania 40 to be the first time that he stepped in the ring since his injury.

This means that we may either see him compete in a match or two on RAW or at least have some warm-up bouts during the ongoing "Road to WrestleMania" Live Event tour.

Rollins said that he and Cody would be on SmackDown this week - marking the first time since the Las Vegas Press Conference that The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will be in the same space.

