Seth Rollins makes major claim about Roman Reigns; blames WWE for cashing in on his hatred for CM Punk

Seth Rollins just made a major claim about Roman Reigns. He even blamed WWE for capitalizing on his hatred for CM Punk.
Seth Rollins' history with Roman Reigns is well documented. The two of them started their main roster run together as part of The Shield along with Dean Ambrose. After years of success, Rollins betrayed the group and joined The Authority. Since then, The Shield has reunited and broken up many times. Hence, the animosity between Roman and Rollins has reached the point of no return.
Rollins' hatred for CM Punk is also well known. The Visionary has voiced his displeasure over Punk's WWE return several times. The two of them were also involved in a brutal feud for the past several months. At WrestleMania 41, Seth faced off against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match and won with help from Paul Heyman.
Tonight on RAW, Rollins kicked off the show. He got on the mic and said that the fans are sending him mixed signals since they are chanting for Punk one minute, The OTC the next minute, and then they are singing his theme song. He said that he is responsible for many things that the audience likes.
Rollins then claimed that Roman Reigns exists only because of him. He further added that Punk returned to WWE because the company wanted to cash in on his hatred for the Straight Edge Superstar. He also claimed that the second coming of Cody Rhodes wouldn't have happened if he wasn't there to put him on the map.
It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank contract.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!