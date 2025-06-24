Seth Rollins makes major claim about Roman Reigns; blames WWE for cashing in on his hatred for CM Punk

Seth Rollins just made a major claim about Roman Reigns. He even blamed WWE for capitalizing on his hatred for CM Punk.

Ad

Seth Rollins' history with Roman Reigns is well documented. The two of them started their main roster run together as part of The Shield along with Dean Ambrose. After years of success, Rollins betrayed the group and joined The Authority. Since then, The Shield has reunited and broken up many times. Hence, the animosity between Roman and Rollins has reached the point of no return.

Rollins' hatred for CM Punk is also well known. The Visionary has voiced his displeasure over Punk's WWE return several times. The two of them were also involved in a brutal feud for the past several months. At WrestleMania 41, Seth faced off against Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a triple-threat match and won with help from Paul Heyman.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on RAW, Rollins kicked off the show. He got on the mic and said that the fans are sending him mixed signals since they are chanting for Punk one minute, The OTC the next minute, and then they are singing his theme song. He said that he is responsible for many things that the audience likes.

Rollins then claimed that Roman Reigns exists only because of him. He further added that Punk returned to WWE because the company wanted to cash in on his hatred for the Straight Edge Superstar. He also claimed that the second coming of Cody Rhodes wouldn't have happened if he wasn't there to put him on the map.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!