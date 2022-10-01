"I had gotten so much flack online" - Seth Rollins on how his match against Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell helped his reputation in WWE

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had an incredible rivalry in 2022 that culminated at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Rhodes left All Elite Wrestling and returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. He was revealed as The Visionary's mystery opponent and picked up the victory. Cody would go on to defeat Seth once again at WrestleMania Backlash but their rivalry wasn't over yet.

The American Nightmare tore his pec while training for a Hell in a Cell match against Rollins. At the premium live event, Cody revealed the nasty injury that left most of the WWE Universe in shock. He somehow managed to emerge victorious again. The next night on RAW, Seth Rollins brutally attacked Cody to write him off of TV as he recovers from his injury.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Seth noted that he had received criticism for causing previous injuries. He stated that Cody not leaving more injured helped restore his reputation.

"It really went a long way in repairing my reputation," said Rollins."I had gotten so much flack online for some injuries that had happened in matches that I was in and whether they were caused by me, directly or indirectly, is a whole different can of worms. I think people were like 'oh maybe he does know how to take care of people in the ring'. Yeah, duh. But yeah, I think it was more visually jarring than anything." [14:35 - 15:03]

Seth Rollins on how Cody's injury added to their match at WWE Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins versus Cody Rhodes at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 was a match that received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. In his interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, the 36-year stated that the doctors would never let Rhodes compete if there was a risk of further injury.

The Visionary added that there was still some risk in the match, but they are professionals and were able to work around it to create a compelling story for fans.

"Was there danger for me in being in there with someone who only has one good arm? Absolutely. But again, we're professionals and we can design these matches to take care of each other in ways that still create captivating stories and moments. I think that in some ways the match may not have been as special without that visual of his completely torn, bloody, and bruised arm, chest, and belly. Whatever was going on there. [15:04 - 15:52]

Seth Rollins is currently in a rivalry with Matt Riddle and the two are set to compete in a Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules. Only time will tell when Cody Rhodes returns to the promotion.

