Seth Rollins’ aspirations to become champion ends in a brawl to kick off WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW kicked off with The Visionary Seth Rollins addressing the WWE Universe about what the future holds for him. However, his arch-rival Matt Riddle had different plans.

For several months, Seth Rollins has been feuding with Matt Riddle. They recently squared off at WWE Clash at the Castle, where The Visionary emerged victorious. Since then, Riddle has asked for a rematch. However, Rollins has stated that their feud is over.

The multi-time world champion kicked off this week's RAW by reiterating the same. He stated that he was done with The Original Bro since he was already slayed.

Not just Riddle, the crowd wanted to see the rematch as well and began to unanimously chant "rematch." Rollins, meanwhile, had other plans. He mentioned that he has not held a championship for a long time.

Just before Seth Rollins could reveal which title he was eyeing, the familiar theme song of Riddle began to play, leaving The Visionary furious. The Original Bro had little to say on the microphone but communicated with punches and kicks.

A brawl broke out, and Riddle beat up Rollins, forcing The Visionary to retreat through the crowd. The Original Bro started to head towards the former Universal Champion but decided not to. As Rollins left, The Judgment Day showed up.

It remains to be seen whether the two men will settle their scores once and for all at Extreme Rules next month.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Riddle battle it out in the ring one more time? Let us know in the comments section below.

