Seth Rollins not medically cleared for WWE RAW; doctors and officials worried for him

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins had a very heavy night at Payback. Not only was he facing a man who knew his "secret weakness," but he was doing so knowing that he would be in pain at the end of the night. During WWE RAW, it was revealed that despite his win, he was not medically cleared to be on the red brand tonight.

After Shinsuke Nakamura revealed that Rollins was constantly in pain from his back injury, the focus was on the champion. At Payback, despite the opponent targeting his back, Rollins was able to escape with a win.

After the match, though, he was attacked by Nakamura and was laid out.

Now, on RAW, Adam Pearce revealed that doctors had told Seth Rollins not to appear on the show as he was not medically cleared. The WWE Official specified that the doctors were worried about him, and it was clear that he was worried about The Visionary, too.

However, Rollins refused to admit that his injury meant he needed time away and said his place was on the show as the champion. Ricochet and Pearce both were worried for him, but that didn't stop The Visionary from going out to address the fans.

