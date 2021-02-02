Seth Rollins finally breaks silence after WWE return

Seth Rollins took to Instagram a short while after his WWE Royal Rumble 2021 return and had a message for the WWE Universe.

Seth Rollins finally returned to WWE at the 2021 Royal Rumble event, after being out of action for weeks on end. He had a strong showing in the free-for-all, but he failed to win the match. Rollins had a message for the fans following his return to WWE:

Believe in me like I believe in you. We can be reborn together.

Seth Rollins had been away from WWE TV for over two months

Before Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins last wrestled in a RAW vs. SmackDown Traditional Elimination match at Survivor Series 2020. He allowed Sheamus to put him down and pin him, much to the horror of his teammates, in a 'sacrifice' that he deemed necessary for the 'greater good'. Eventually, Team SmackDown lost the match to Team RAW. In reality, Rollins had taken time off to be with Becky Lynch, who was pregnant with their child at the time.

Last year, Rollins spoke with Sports Illustrated about the support WWE received from the fans during the pandemic and was very grateful for the same.

It’s been incredible. Look, who knows how this thing should have gone, but the fact is we chose to put on shows when it wasn’t necessarily looked at as the thing to do. We took all the precautions necessary to give the people a product they could watch and enjoy while they were stuck at home. The fact that we’ve had so much support from our fan base, it means a lot.

Seth Rollins is finally back on WWE TV, and there couldn't have been a better time for him to come back, as WrestleMania is approaching closer with each passing week.

At the Royal Rumble, Rollins eliminated Daniel Bryan, who was determined to win the match for the first time in his career. It won't be a surprise if Bryan and Seth Rollins end up feuding on the road to WrestleMania, and wrestle each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All.