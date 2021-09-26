"You're actually a nice guy when you wanna be" - Current WWE Superstar's message to Brock Lesnar

Seth Rollins has revealed that Brock Lesnar is “actually a nice guy” behind the scenes in WWE.

In 2019, Rollins defeated Lesnar in the opening match at WrestleMania 35 to win the Universal Championship. The two men also feuded throughout the summer of 2019, culminating in Rollins defeating his former rival again in the main event of SummerSlam.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, Rollins recalled how he drank beer with Lesnar backstage after their WrestleMania match. He also disclosed that The Beast Incarnate is not as menacing in real life as people might think.

“I really enjoyed working with him. I learned a lot from him and I knew he likes Coors Light, so I had a nice bucket of Coors Light in his locker room, just as a thank you. I think that really won him over. We sat down after and had a couple of drinks. Sorry to ruin your mystique, Brock, but you’re actually a nice guy when you wanna be,” Rollins said.

Four years before their 2019 feud, Rollins successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31. He went on to retain the WWE Championship against Lesnar at Battleground 2015 after The Undertaker interfered.

Seth Rollins questioned Brock Lesnar’s attitude in 2015

Brock Lesnar did not know until the day of Battleground 2015 that The Undertaker was going to return during his match against Seth Rollins. As a result, Rollins said Lesnar felt “upset” and “blindsided,” and he did not agree with his ideas for their match.

At the time, Rollins found Lesnar difficult to communicate with and thought he did not want to work with him.

“But he [Brock Lesnar] was like, ‘They’re gonna remember me and ‘Taker going off, so why do you wanna do all this cr*p? No one’s gonna care. Just tell a simple story, we’ll get to the end, and we’ll do the business with ‘Taker at SummerSlam. Sorry, but that’s how it is.’ I remember being heartbroken. I remember being like, ‘Man, why is this guy like this? He doesn’t wanna work with younger talent? What is this bullcr*p?’ But I didn’t get it, man. I didn’t see the bigger picture,” Rollins said.

Rollins added that people can say what they like about Brock Lesnar as a part-time talent. However, from a business perspective, he believes nobody can argue with the eight-time World Champion’s approach to working for WWE.

