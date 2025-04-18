Seth Rollins might have quietly retired major move 

Seth Rollins is just days away from headlining WrestleMania 41's Night 1, where he faces Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match. Ahead of the event, The Visionary stated that he would never perform a Phoenix Splash cleanly again and that it would merely serve as a transitional move to get to the next spot.
Rollins has several incredible moves in his arsenal that he treats fans with week in and week out. However, one particular maneuver that he hasn't connected with on most occasions is the eye-catching Phoenix Splash. In a recent interview with Robert Griffin III of Outta Pocket, Seth Rollins gave a grim update on the same.
Rollins explained that he was doubtful if he would ever execute it again. He added that he seldom performed it in WWE and even during his time in indies and ROH.
"The last time I hit it was WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. I was wrestling Triple H. That was the last time I hit it. I don’t know that I’ll ever hit it again. That was eight years ago. I bet in my life I’ve hit it less than ten times. I hit it twice in WWE. Once was Triple H, the other was a Triple Threat match against John Cena and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2015. I’ve hit twice in WWE. On the independents, pre-WWE, I may have hit it, legitimately less than ten times, maybe less than five times," said Seth Rollins. (H/T - Fightful Wrestling)
Seth Rollins says the Phoenix Splash has a low success rate
Furthermore, The Visionary stated that the maneuver was a risky one, with the chances of it connecting cleanly being painfully low. Seth Rollins confessed that he didn't have enough confidence to execute the move as it could injure his rivals.
"I like to bat at a high percentage. It’s a very low percentage move. High risk, semi-low reward for me. I do this great move and I hit it perfect, great, how much does that add to what we’re doing? Say I go for the move and I screw the whole thing up, the risk is so high that if I land on somebody’s face or land short or overshoot or I don’t make the rotation, that I don’t use it as a way to hit so much," he added.
Rollins has several equally impressive moves in his arsenal, and it's safe to say not many fans have missed watching him deliver the Phoenix Splash in its entirety.