Seth Rollins mocks Dusty Rhodes ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes

In true Visionary fashion, Seth Rollins played mind games during his entrance before the match against Cody Rhodes at Hell in a Cell.

The Architech is no stranger to getting into his opponents' heads before the match even begins. Besides attacks leading up to their penultimate bout, Seth may also have something up his sleeve during the entrance itself.

This was first on display during his WWE Championship match against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble this year. Not only did he come out with The Shield attire, but also reminisced about their past brotherhood. Seth walked out through the crowd with their old theme song.

He displayed his manipulative abilities yet again when he made an entrance dressed as The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes. During the entrance, he sported an outfit stylized with the late Hall of Famer's famous polka dots.

During the match, both superstars continued to pay homage by utilizing a bull rope. A stipulation that was made popular by Dusty himself. The Visionary also gave a nod to his former mentor Triple H by introducing a sledgehammer in their matchup.

And despite his injury, The American Nightmare was still able to perform incredibly. It remains to be seen if this ends his feud with Rollins with an amazing 3-0 record.

