Seth Rollins has just received the Workhorse of the Year title awarded by WWE on Fox on Twitter.

Seth 'Freaking' Rollins had a great 2022, beginning with a feud with his former Shieldmate Roman Reigns and competing for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, which he technically won via disqualification. Due to this, he remains one of the few opponents The Tribal Chief was unable to smash.

The Revolutionary then faced a surprise opponent at WrestleMania 38, which turned out to be the returning Cody Rhodes, and the two of them had great matches after that as well. Rollins also competed in a Fight Pit against former UFC fighter Matt Riddle, but lost the match. He was recently crowned United States Champion but lost the title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series.

WWE on Fox's official Twitter account held a Fans’ Choice Award for Workhorse of the Year to determine who should be named the workhorse for WWE in 2022. The winner, and rightfully so, was none other than The Monday Night Messiah, who urged the WWE Universe to sing his song even if they were not in the arena.

The Monday Night Messiah was at the top of his game in 2022, and now that the year is over, there must be bigger and better things in store for the former WWE Champion in 2023.

WWE Universe reacts to Seth Rollins being named the Workhorse of 2022

The WWE Universe reacted positively to Seth Rollins winning Workhorse of the Year 2022 in the WWE on Fox Fan Choice Awards, and they are pleased that the award was given to the rightful person.

Below are some Tweets from the WWE Universe.

The WWE Universe appears to enjoy singing Seth's entrance theme and appreciates the effort he puts in to entertain them.

