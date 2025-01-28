Seth Rollins namedrops the superstar who he will definitely toss out of the Royal Rumble, and it's not CM Punk

Seth Rollins opened the proceedings on the final RAW on Netflix in January and the go-home show to the Royal Rumble. While namedropping the big stars of the stacked men's match this year, he said he wants to "especially" toss out one star, and it wasn't CM Punk.

Seth Rollins said that he wasn't the type of person to lay down after a crushing defeat like the one he suffered against CM Punk on January 6. He expressed his desire to lock in and get back to winning ways, and that starts at the Royal Rumble when he possibly joins an elite list of two-time Rumble winners. As fans probably know, this year's men's Rumble match is likely the most stacked and star-studded in many years.

Seth Rollins named all the stars he wanted to toss out, including John Cena, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, etc. When his name went to Roman Reigns, he paused for a moment and said that he "especially" wanted to throw The Tribal Chief out.

"I'm especially tossing Roman Reigns out."

He did, of course, follow up and mention CM Punk too, but his focus seemed to be on Reigns. After that, he asked the crowd which World Champion he should choose to face at WrestleMania. When asked about WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, he got a huge pop.

When asked about Gunther, The Ring General's music hit before he could even mention it.

It led to a very tense and entertaining segment.

