Seth Rollins names current WWE RAW star as "the greatest wrestler of all time"

Seth Rollins considers his wife Becky Lynch to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time thanks to her personality.

The former RAW Women's Champion is one of the biggest names in the entire industry right now and she's had a very decorated career in WWE. Her accomplishments include main eventing WrestleMania, winning the Royal Rumble and being the first-ever concurrent RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with Sport1, Seth Rollins spoke about larger-than-life characters in professional wrestling, stating that you don't have to be a physical specimen to fit in that category. He mentioned Becky Lynch as an example of a larger-than-life character.

"Becky has become one of the biggest stars in the history of our industry with her personality, she is now the greatest wrestler of all time for me," said Rollins. "There is more than one way to be larger than life. If you already are in terms of physical conditions, it is definitely easier, but there is another way. You don't have to look like Hulk Hogan or John Cena, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are also larger than life. In the end, it's not about the physical conditions, it's about what you make of your prerequisites."

Seth Rollins on possibly having another match against Gunther in WWE

The Visionary and The Ring General collided on the November 11, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW. The clash ended via disqualification after the remaining Imperium members attacked the former Universal Champion.

During the same conversation, Seth Rollins shared his thoughts on Gunther's current run on SmackDown and whether he'd be open to facing the latter again in the ring.

"I really like what Gunther is doing at SmackDown, I'm a big fan. He goes his own way, dominates in the ring, has quickly become Intercontinental Champion, is presented hellishly well and has put himself in fantastic physical shape. I think there is no upper limit for him. He throws everything into what he does. I don't know what the future holds and whether it will bring us together again in the ring, but if it should come to that: wonderful. I think we would be able to do something really special in the ring. We'll see what happens."

The Visionary was scheduled to face Riddle at WWE SummerSlam, but the bout has been postponed. It'll be interesting to see who his new opponent will be at the event.

