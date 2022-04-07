Seth Rollins names the one thing he doesn't like about WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has revealed that he isn't a fan of the three-hour format for Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary has spent most of his time on the red brand since the draft was re-introduced in 2016. He has collided with many top stars on the show and captured multiple championships.

During his recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Seth Rollins stated that a three-hour show is way too long. The Visionary himself prefers the two-hour format that SmackDown uses.

“I think a three hour show is just obnoxiously long every week. Everything gets stretched out, you know, and you’ve got to cram — you got to fill three hours of television, there’s just nothing to be done. You know, that’s just how it is. So I think two hours is a beautiful kind of number for a pro wrestling show and I think it’s easier to make everything mean a little bit more. You know, on SmackDown when I was there last year, I hardly ever wrestle on television and so it was kind of a big deal," said Rollins. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Seth Rollins reveals the one advantage about RAW being three hours

The former WWE Champion has recently had many entertaining matches on the red brand, including his bout against AJ Styles before WrestleMania 38. On this week's show, he interrupted the returning Cody Rhodes, whom he faced at The Show of Shows.

Seth stated that the one advantage of a three-hour RAW is that superstars can get more TV time.

"You look at Roman, he hardly ever wrestles on television, I think maybe a handful of times in the last year. So when he has matches at these pay-per-views, they feel like big deals and on RAW I’ve wrestled in like 26 five-star matches in the last two months. It’s just been wild the amount of actual wrestling that I have to do and I’d love to avoid that but it is what it is. I like the fact that I get a lot more screen time on Mondays because you have the extra hour but yeah it’s a apples to oranges type thing. I do think three hours is just a lot to ask every week of a viewer,” said Rollins.

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest heels on RAW today and one of the most decorated superstars in the company's history. His last match featuring Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 received praise from fans and pundits alike.

Who would you like to see as Rollins' next opponent on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Angana Roy