Seth Rollins and Natalya's WWE record broken by 41-year-old

Seth Rollins and Natalya had previously held a WWE record that was broken this week by one of their longtime colleagues. The man returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last week under his TNA name, Johnny Dango Curtis, or simply JDC. He was previously known as Fandango.

On NXT, JDC challenged Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup Championship upon return. This past Tuesday, King defeated JDC to keep his reign intact. Be that as it may, the man formerly known as Fandango broke the record for the longest gap between a wrestler's first and latest title match in an NXT ring.

This was previously held by Natalya (11 years, 1 month) and Seth Rollins (10 years, 10 months). While the Canadian wrestler challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in 2024, The Visionary defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker in 2023. This was noted on X/Twitter by the Wrestling Stats & Info page:

"Longest time gap between a Superstar's first title match in a @WWENXT ring and most recent title match in #WWENXT. - 12 years, 2 months: @DirtyDangoCurty* - 11 years, 1 month: @NatbyNature - 10 years, 10 months: @WWERollins *set the new record this week against @LexisKingWWE," Wrestling Stats & Info reported on X.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for JDC in WWE. He is currently signed to TNA.

Seth Rollins will wrestle a former two-time NXT Champion next week on WWE RAW

Finn Bálor confronted Seth Rollins on RAW this past Monday regarding their upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Bálor and Rollins have a rich history, dating back to when The Prince became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion in 2016.

The Visionary addressed this during a brief promo segment on RAW this week. He claimed he has "unfinished business" with CM Punk and needs to tie up loose ends with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and Bálor is standing in the way. However, the former World Heavyweight Champion asserted that The Prince won't be standing at all after next week.

Whether it is Seth Rollins or Finn Bálor who gets the final slot in the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber bears watching. On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, the fifth slot will be on the line as Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu will wrestle for it. So far, John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul have qualified.

