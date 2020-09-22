Seth Rollins offers interesting advice to The Mysterio family after surprising claim about Aalyah

Seth Rollins had quite a busy night on RAW this week. The Monday Night Messiah started the evening with an opportunity to earn a shot at the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships, as he teamed up with his disciple Murphy in a three-way #1 Contenders' Match.

Midway through the match though, Seth Rollins walked out on his tag team partner, only to make his way down to the ring after an hour, with a file in his hand. From there on, Rollins' feud with The Mysterio Family took yet another turn, as the former revealed a DNA test that claimed that Dominik isn't the son of Rey Mysterio.

However, that wasn't the only claim that Seth Rollins made on RAW. The former Universal Champion then shifted his focus towards Aalyah Mysterio and claimed that she wasn't the daughter of Rey. Rollins even played the clip of Aalyah consoling Murphy after the Messiah beat his disciple down on RAW last week.

While Seth Rollins did apologize by the end of his promo for crossing a line or two, it looks like he is sticking to his words, as The Monday Night Messiah took to Instagram and posted a very interesting image featuring Maury Povich. For all those who didn't know, The Maury Povich Show offers guests to take DNA tests to approve or disapprove of paternity.

Is Seth Rollins advising The Mysterio Family the consult Maury Povich to find out if there's any truth to the claims made by The Monday Night Messiah on RAW?

What could be in store for the Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio family feud?

In reality, Seth Rollins himself is likely to take paternity leave after his fiance Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy a few months back on RAW. With Rollins almost on the verge of a fallout with his disciple Murphy, chances are that the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is the one who takes out the former, on his way out of WWE temporarily.

While it is still not known which way WWE is headed with the feud between Seth Rollins and The Mysterios, it is pretty much a given that Aalyah Mysterio will definitely be playing a crucial role in this storyline.