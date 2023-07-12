Seth Rollins opens up on fans singing to his theme music; discusses how the "haunting quality" of the song affects him

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke about fans singing his theme songs during shows.

Rollins is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and the same is very evident when The Visionary makes his entrance. Fans sing along to his entrance song and continue to go on even when the music stops. Although this irks a lot of the superstars in the ring with Rollins, the Heavyweight Champion enjoys the fan participation.

This week on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Seth Rollins claimed that it is a calming experience for him. The Visionary said that the live experience gets the fans all riled up, but for him, the singing transports him to a higher soothing state before a match.

"Yeah, it's not even adrenaline, it's almost the opposite. It'silike a soothing experience because the song has this haunting quality to it. So when they're singing the song in the darkness, I peek through my eyelids to see if the flashlights are on. I get the flashlights, it's very ambient. It almost takes me out of the element, almost out of the big fight feel in a way. I know it adds to it for them, like the live experience, it amps it up for them. For me, I just get so relaxed, I'm just trying to breathe. My shoulders are on fire if I'm holding the post for a while. So I'm just trying to get some oxygen in, get some feel in my shoulders so that I can hold the arms out longers. Yeah, it's really like a calming moment." [From 09:03 to 09:55]

Seth Rollins is aware of the online hate over fans singing his song

During the same conversation, Seth Rollins also addressed the fact that he gets a lot of hate for not controlling his fans as they sing the song during promo segments.

"I will say, I'm very used to being complained about online. I'm all for people having their opinion about it. You go to these shows live and everybody's having a good time, that's all I can ask for." [From 11:00 to 11:14]

The RAW Superstar explained how fans pay their hard-earned money to be at the shows and encouraged the singing as long as the WWE Universe is having a good time.

