"It was a hell of a train wreck" - Seth Rollins on the last minute changes to WWE Day 1

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has opened up about the plans for his championship bout at WWE Day 1 changing at the last minute.

Originally, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. However, The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw. This led to an abrupt and major change.

The Beast Incarnate was then inserted into the Fatal four-way match for the WWE Championship, making it a Fatal five-way. Lesnar would come out victorious against the likes of Big E, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

In a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Rollins said that although it was tough to change the plans within such a short span of time, he was happy that they could give the crowd value for their money.

“I was just happy we were able to give people their money’s worth and they felt like they weren’t jipped by losing a main event match and hopefully they got an even better main event match than they were expecting. It was a hell of a train wreck, but I was happy to be a part of it," said Rollins.

WWE plans to make Seth Rollins to headline WrestleMania 38 against a top RAW Superstar

Rollins was initially scheduled as the winner of the four-way bout for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1. But due to Brock Lesnar's last-minute inclusion, plans were changed and Lesnar was made the winner.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE still plans to make Rollins headline one night of WrestleMania 38 against either Big E, Bobby Lashley, or Kevin Owens.

''Because there are two nights of WrestleMania, they need a WWE title match to headline the other show. The plan for that was originally Seth Rollins, likely against the winner of the Royal Rumble, with Big E the favorite, but Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley were also possibilities. The match in that position may remain the same, but getting there is different,'' said Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Rollins will become champion again? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku