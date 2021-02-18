"A hero to me" - Seth Rollins opens up about how he honored the late Brodie Lee

Seth Rollins recently returned to SmackDown following the birth of his first child. The former WWE Champion was a guest on the most recent episode of The Bump, hosted by Kayla Braxton. On the show, Rollins opened up about losing his friend and former wrestling star, Brodie Lee.

"That one hit me really hard, I was kind of away, being a dad when news of his passing came through, and it was, I mean, sudden would be an understatement. Untimely, to say the least. His family, I love them, and I loved him, and I enjoyed every single second I got to spend with Brodie."

.@WWERollins spoke on #WWETheBump about how he honors the late, great Brodie Lee with a special workout. pic.twitter.com/Vq7HwJDAZE — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2021

Seth Rollins also discussed how he paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee in his own unique way.

"We made a workout in his honor. Crossfit has a history of creating workouts in honor of heroes, and Brodie was a hero to me, especially as a new dad. So we created a workout with some of the things he really liked, which were very heavy deadlifts, and he liked sitting on a bike and I think we had some push-ups in there as well, but because he was a big body guy. He liked to get the pump on, and then to spite him I put in one burpee at the end of the workout. I knew it would really irk him, and just get under his skin - he hated burpees a lot. he was a big man so getting down and up like that's not fun....But it was a fun workout, real challenging."

Seth Rollins recently returned to SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Seth Rollins made his return after more than two months away. Rollins reverted back to his old "Burn It Down" entrance theme and targeted his first opponent of 2021, Cesaro.

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan also got involved in the early feud by coming to the defense of Cesaro. It is unclear what direction this rivalry will take, but it has great potential.