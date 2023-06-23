WWE changed Seth Rollins' original plans to face a returning superstar - Reports

Seth Rollins never made it to the ring this week on WWE RAW as he was attacked from behind by Finn Balor. However, as per the reports, the original plans were quite different before this happened and involved Tommaso Ciampa.

Rollins found himself on the wrong side of The Judgment Day leader this week on RAW. Not only was he attacked, but he was also left hurt and injured after three Coup de Graces outside the ring. Meanwhile, Ciampa returned to action after months of being sidelined with an injury.

Balor also attacked Rollins after his match against Bron Breakker this past week on WWE NXT. This is clearly the storyline that WWE is pushing at the moment, with the feud between Balor and Rollins heating up. However, none of these were part of the original plans.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the opening segment was changed. Originally, Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to answer Seth Rollins' open challenge, which would then lead to a long match between the two of them. But this was changed multiple times over the weekend and even a few hours before the show.

There was a plan that the match would have been a non-finish, which might be related to Finn Balor's assault, but all of it was changed with the match never taking place.

