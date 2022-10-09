Seth Rollins pays tribute to 51-year-old legend during entrance at Extreme Rules 2022

Former world champion Seth Rollins paid tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam during his entrance at Extreme Rules 2022.

The Visionary featured in the main event of Extreme Rules, which saw him lock horns with Matt Riddle inside a Fight Pit. The match also had UFC legend Daniel Cormier as the Special Guest Referee. However, The Architect's gear and entrance stole the show even before he stepped inside the ring.

Before walking down the ramp, Rollins paid tribute to iconic WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam. He borrowed the legendary wrestler's signature pose while donning gear inspired by that of RVD.

Additionally, Rollins paid another homage to RVD during the match when he climbed up the cage and hit the pose as "Rob. Van. Dam." chants echoed across the arena.

Conner🇨🇦 @_WrestleConner



Love the gear for Rollins tonight.



#FightPit #ExtremeRules @TherealRVD Seth Rollins paying homage to Rob Van Dam.Love the gear for Rollins tonight. Seth Rollins paying homage to Rob Van Dam. Love the gear for Rollins tonight.#FightPit #ExtremeRules @TherealRVD https://t.co/bsyilrJaCM

WWE fans hailed Seth Rollins for the tribute. Multiple theories are circulating online regarding Rollins' real intentions behind using RVD's gear and signature poses.

While some believe that he genuinely wants to acknowledge RVD's legacy, others think it was a shot at both the legend and Riddle for a hobby they have in common.

Rollins and Riddle delivered an epic match that pushed both superstars to their limits. In the end, The Architect was forced to tap out against a determined Riddle, ending their intense rivalry.

What did you make of Seth Rollins' tribute to RVD? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes