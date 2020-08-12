Seth Rollins picks favorite SummerSlam match of his career

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins has stated that his SummerSlam encounter against Brock Lesnar last year is his personal favorite match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Seth Rollins picks SummerSlam 2019 match against Brock Lesnar as favorite

- Beating Cena with the help of Jon Stewart

- An all-time great Lumberjack match

- Facing Brock



"I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam"



He turned the Toronto crowd around that night 👏@WWERollins picked his favourite #SummerSlam match... pic.twitter.com/E605cEX10q — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 12, 2020

Speaking to BT Sport WWE, Rollins listed out some of his most memorable clashes at SummerSlam before concluding that his victory against The Beast Incarnate to win back the WWE Universal Title was his favorite moment from the event.

"I have had some real bangers there. Any time you beat John Cena with the help of Jon Stewart, that's pretty sick. I think that myself and Ambrose, Jon Moxley, had maybe one of the greatest lumberjack matches in the history of lumberjack matches at SummerSlam.

"But I finally got the match I wanted to have out of Brock Lesnar last year at SummerSlam. That's the one I have been gelled in for since I got put into a situation to work with Brock.

"That one was tough, so I might go with that one."

Rollins conquered the former UFC Champion twice in 2019. The first time was at WrestleMania and then once again at SummerSlam - both of which were for the WWE Universal Championship.

Currently, Seth Rollins is embroiled in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and is set to take him on at SummerSlam 2020.