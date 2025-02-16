Seth Rollins pitches new role in WWE - "That's my first love"

Seth Rollins seems to have nailed down what his life will look like once he hangs up his boots. The former Universal Champion recently shared that he was keen on taking on a backstage role as an executive in WWE.

The Messiah has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade and is well-versed in how things shape backstage. Rollins has seen WWE undergo several transitions, be it the transfer of ownership, leadership changes, and, most recently, the partnership with streaming giant Netflix. As such, he's now aiming to become a part of the behind-the-scenes processes of the company.

In a chat with Bloomberg, Seth Rollins said he sees himself serving the wrestling industry even after his in-ring days are over. He added that he wants to take up an executive role in WWE once the current regime steps aside.

“I think my long-term future is probably still in the industry, in WWE, in some capacity backstage. I think someone’s gonna have to run that place eventually, you know, after the current regime has decided that they’re done with it. So, I like to fancy myself as someone who might be interested in that, and I wanna learn that side of things. That’s my first love," said Rollins. (H/T - PostWrestling)

Seth Rollins wants to be a commentator for the NFL

During the same interview, The Messiah said that in addition to his involvement in the wrestling industry, he was also interested in continuing his acting career and becoming a commentator for the NFL. He added that he wanted to commentate on Chicago Bears games over the weekends.

"But, I do have an interest in dabbling. I’ve done some acting, some little bit roles. That’s not the most fun thing for me, but, we are here, Super Bowl weekend, talking about football and that is what I love to do. I would love to be able to somehow parlay my love for professional football into a gig. My ultimate goal is to be in the broadcast booth and call Chicago Bears games on Sundays. That would be a fantastic thing for me so, we’ll keep pushing for that and maybe sports media is in the future but I do think long-term, we’re probably looking at Seth Rollins in WWE for a long time," added Rollins.

For now, Seth Rollins is focused on qualifying for the Men's Chamber match at Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1. He will face Finn Balor on next week's episode of RAW for a chance to secure a spot in the multi-man match at the Toronto event.

