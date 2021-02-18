"He's doing incredible things" - Seth Rollins praises a fellow WWE SmackDown Superstar

Seth Rollins made his WWE return at the 2021 Royal Rumble and subsequently returned to Smackdown.

There are currently some big names on Friday Night SmackDown. One of those is current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who underwent a revamp to his character in late 2020.

Seth Rollins had plenty to say about Roman Reigns on the most recent episode of The Bump. Discussing Reigns and his new persona, Rollins said:

"Absolutely killing the game, he's doing incredible things as the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, representing SmackDown, as good as he can. It's really an incredible thing to watch someone really take hold of their own belief system of their own career. He's a guy who had kinda followed the path laid out before him, for years and done the right thing every step of the way, the thing that he thought was right, that he thought people wanted him to do."

Seth Rollins continued:

"Now, he's really marching to the beat of his own drummer, he's really doing his own thing, and it's paying dividends. It's like I said, you can't back down. When people wanna push against you, I think something that's big in our society today is people just wanting to just backtrack and not wanna put their beliefs out there, because they're so afraid that they're gonna get judged with all this cancel culture going on."

Seth Rollins recently shared a photo of Becky Lynch and their daughter Roux

During his break, Seth Rollins became a father for the first time with his fiance, fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. On Valentine's Day, Rollins took to his Instagram account to post an adorable photo.

It showed Lynch and their daughter Roux asleep together, surrounded by their pet dog and cat. Rollins captioned the photo: "Don't think I can capture more love into a single frame."

Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been private about their home life with their baby daughter. The pair have posted a few rare glimpses into their family life on their social media accounts though.