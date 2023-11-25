Seth Rollins present for a sudden title match on WWE SmackDown before Survivor Series 2023

Seth Rollins was booked for the SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames - but not during the two-hour show itself. He was backstage, however, for a post-SmackDown dark match.

Seth Rollins is a key part of the team that will go against The Judgment Day in the WarGames Match, presumably the main event of WWE Survivor Series 2023. One of the big threats in that match for him is Damian Priest - the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

According to Fightful Select, Seth Rollins was present on SmackDown for a sudden title match post-episode against Finn Balor - his old opponent.

Seth Rollins had back-to-back World Heavyweight Title defenses at premium live events against Finn Balor - first beating him at Money in the Bank, and then SummerSlam 2023.

It was one of the biggest and most important feuds for Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion so far.

The Judgment Day has been all over RAW and SmackDown, and this week, they defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits successfully.

Finn Balor simply described the match as a warm-up. Between that title defense and Survivor Series, he will have essentially wrestled three matches in 24 hours.