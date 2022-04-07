Former WWE Champion pulled from advertising for upcoming SmackDown, Cody Rhodes added to several live events

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes have had their upcoming appearance schedules updated by WWE.

Rollins spent the majority of the Road to WrestleMania trying desperately to get himself booked on the card. He came up short in a challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles, in a match for talk-show hosting duties against Kevin Owens, and against AJ Styles for a chance to become Edge's new opponent. Following a tantrum, Rollins was summoned by Vince McMahon, who told him that'd he'd get his own special main event at WrestleMania against a mystery opponent.

That mystery opponent was the returning Cody Rhodes, who would defeat Rollins via pinfall. Though WWE promotions suggest that the match will be repeated at an upcoming Saturday Night Main Event show, it also suggests that Rollins will no longer appear on the next episode of SmackDown, a show he had previously been advertised for.

Ronda Rousey remains on the line-up for the Friday night show, with a WWE Undisputed Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre is set to headline the Saturday Night Main Event card.

Cody Rhodes has been added to the line-up for several WWE live events

Fresh off his much-anticipated return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes looks to be returning as a full-time competitor, having been confirmed for several live event appearances in the coming weeks.

Rhodes has been added to several Saturday Night Main Event and Sunday Stunner shows, as well as several SmackDown tapings throughout the months of April and May, including in Augusta in his home state of Georgia on April 24th.

Another notable name who has been added to a lot of promotional material for WWE's upcoming European tour is Gunther, who will feature in London, Paris, and Leipzig.

