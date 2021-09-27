Details on Randy Orton's furious backstage reaction after Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins attacked him

Seth Rollins has revealed that he and Dean Ambrose once legitimately annoyed Randy Orton after attacking him in a WWE segment.

Along with Roman Reigns, Ambrose and Rollins ambushed several high-profile superstars during The Shield’s early days on WWE’s main roster in 2012 and 2013. On one occasion, Rollins jumped on Orton’s back while Ambrose attacked his knee with a chop block.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins recalled how Orton reacted furiously backstage after the incident.

“I jump up on Randy, who’s a big dude. I get on his back and before he has any time to think, Ambrose is there with the chop block. It’s a nice chop block, it’s as safe as they come, but you feel somebody come low when you’ve got somebody on your head and it’s panic time. We come back to Gorilla [backstage area] and Randy’s hot. He’s hot, he’s yelling, he’s basically saying he’s gonna put a hit out on Ambrose. I remember he leaves Gorilla and we’re all just like [laughing]. Hunter [Triple H]’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it,’” Seth Rollins said.

Seth Rollins did not specify when The Shield’s attack on Orton took place. However, footage from the video above shows that the incident occurred after Orton’s win over Brad Maddox on RAW in December 2012.

Seth Rollins on The Shield’s lack of preparation before three-on-one attacks

The Shield also attacked Superstars including Daniel Bryan and John Cena during their first few months in WWE.

Seth Rollins explained that the group’s three-on-one attacks were never rehearsed, which is why Randy Orton initially felt unsafe working with them.

“We never plan these things out. There was no rehearsal. It’s like, ‘Okay, here they come.’ So we never knew how we were gonna hit him. Ambrose is one of the safest guys in the world, but Randy don’t know that at the time. I always went high, Ambrose usually went low. I was a little bit faster so I would get there first,” Seth Rollins said.

The Shield’s rivalry with Orton resulted in a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 29. Competing in their first WrestleMania match, The Hounds of Justice continued their winning streak with a victory over Orton, The Big Show, and Sheamus.

