Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch saying "You haven't won once in this marriage"

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch had an amusing exchange during their recent appearance on Family Feud.

Rollins, Lynch, and other WWE Superstars recently appeared on the popular television game show Family Feud. The men's team consisted of Rollins, The New Day, and Dolph Ziggler. The women's team featured Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Lynch, and Natalya.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins came face-to-face at one point during the game. The duo yelled, "You're going down" at each other, with Lynch following it up by stating, "You haven't won once in this marriage!" The Visionary had a wholesome response to the comment and said the following: "But I love you."

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins had a baby in December 2020

Lynch and Rollins had been engaged for just over a year when they had their first child in December 2020. The WWE power couple got married mere months later.

The Visionary had the following to say about Lynch's pregnancy while speaking with PEOPLE:

"Oh, it was great, I was so stoked. We got the test back, and it said pregnant, and she was more shocked, and I was just hyped. I was so excited, I think, right out of the gate. I wish we had a camera on because I threw my arms up in the air, I was so excited about it. It's one of those things where you never know when you're going to be ready for something like that. But as soon as it happened, I was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go, man. Let's do this thing.' It's been a journey so far, the first half of it." [H/T PEOPLE]

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are among the biggest names in WWE today. The duo has done quite well for themselves on WWE TV over the years. Lynch is currently feuding with Trish Stratus, while Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2023.

