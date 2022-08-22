Seth Rollins has two-word reaction to Becky Lynch sharing an adorable video of their baby during anniversary of her WWE return

Seth Rollins has reacted to a recent video that Becky Lynch shared on Instagram of their baby Roux. The Man was posted the clip in commemoration of her WWE return at SummerSlam last year.

The former RAW Women's Champion made an unexpected appearance at The Biggest Party of the Summer in 2021 after going on a hiatus due to pregnancy. This week marks a year since the event where she also dethroned Bianca Belair in mere seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Title. She went on to drop it back to The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 38 Night One.

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to reflect on her return last year and included an adorable video clip of baby Roux headbanging to "Mr. Highway's Thinking About The End" by rock band A Day To Remember.

"It’s been a year since I returned to WWE at Summerslam, and it’s been one helluva journey. But the biggest props must go to this little angel who’s traveled all over the world with us being an absolute trooper, and reminding us always of what’s truly important. And of course, to #DisrespectYourSurroundings," she wrote.

You can check out the text and the clip below:

Seth Rollins had a two-word reaction to Becky's post on Twitter, stating:

"GOAT baby."

The WWE Universe reacts to Becky Lynch's post about the anniversary of her WWE return

The Man is one of the biggest stars in the entire industry right now, and she's loved by many fans around the world. She'll undoubtedly receive a big pop when she returns.

The WWE Universe reacted to Becky commemorating her WWE return on Twitter:

meredith cieslik @Meredith_16 @BeckyLynchWWE I got to witness this live and it was awesome! @BeckyLynchWWE I got to witness this live and it was awesome!❤️

After her defeat to Belair at this year's SummerSlam, Big Time Becks is expected to be away from the ring for several months. She could possibly return before WrestleMania 39 next year. Fans will have to wait and see how things pan out in the near future.

What's your favorite Becky Lynch moment? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Genci Papraniku