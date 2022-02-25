Seth Rollins breaks character to react to Cesaro's WWE departure

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has reacted to his close friend and former rival, Cesaro, parting ways with WWE.

The two stars competed against each other numerous times in the indies before arriving in WWE. The Swiss Superman wrestled under his real name Claudio Castagnoli while the Visionary Leader went under the moniker Tyler Black. It was recently reported that Cesaro has 'quietly' left WWE after the two parties were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.

His WrestleMania 37 opponent, Seth Rollins, took to Twitter to send out a GIF from their incredible bout at that the Show of Shows. It shows Cesaro swinging Rollins on his shoulder, which was the most memorable part of the bout.

Cesaro and Seth Rollins were great rivals in WWE

The Swiss Superman will go down as one of the most underrated superstars in the history of WWE. Although he never won a world championship in the company, he held the United States Title as well as the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

He was also the inaugural André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner. Cesaro was part of a feud with Seth Rollins last year which continued after their entertaining WrestleMania match. They put on one of the best matches of the entire night. Plus, Cesaro emerged with the victory. It'll be interesting to see where he lands following his WWE departure.

Many fans would love to see him All Elite Wrestling, but there are other options like IMPACT, NWA and New Japan Pro Wrestling as well. Perhaps he could even join Braun Srrowman and EC3's start-up promotion Control Your Narrative.

