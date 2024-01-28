Seth Rollins reacts after CM Punk fails to win at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

CM Punk was one of the favorites to win the 2024 WWE men's Royal Rumble match, with many hoping to see him square off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. However, The Second City Saint came up short in the multi-man extravaganza, following which The Visionary sent a message on social media.

Punk wrestled in his first televised WWE match in a decade as he entered the men's contest at #27. The Chicago native lasted in the bout till the very end but was eliminated by Cody Rhodes, who went on to win back-to-back Rumbles.

While The Voice of the Voiceless was adamant about finishing his story and headlining WrestleMania, things look uncertain for him now. Seth Rollins, who wasn't very pleased with CM Punk's return, took to social media to seemingly react to the match's outcome. The Visionary posted a picture of the view from his seat in the skybox.

Seth Rollins is currently out of action after suffering an injury during the World Heavyweight Championship title defense against Jinder Mahal on a recent edition of WWE RAW. The Visionary has promised that he will make it to The Showcase of the Immortals despite suffering an MCL injury.

Rollins' opponent is rumored to be CM Punk, as the two have a score to settle.

