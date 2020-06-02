Seth Rollins reacts to Dominick's threat on WWE RAW

Rollins, Mysterio, and Dominick

Immediately after tonight's edition of WWE RAW came to an end, WWE presented RAW Talk. The first episode of the show following its return featured none other than RAW Superstar Seth Rollins. The Monday Night Messiah reacted to Dominick's promo targeting him on tonight's WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins reacts to Dominick's threat

Dominick had finished off his promo by seemingly threatening Rollins, with his "eye for an eye" comment. Here's what Rollins had to say in response:

Dominick is a young man. I understand his position but I believe he's just a little confused. I think he needs to take a step back, I think he needs to understand that this isn't a personal attack on his father. That's not what this is, this is a necessary sacrifice. And Dominick, I have seen him make his way between these ropes, I have seen what he is capable of. There is a bright future awaiting Dominick and I know just the person who could lead him to that future.

Rollins and Rey Mysterio's rivalry is being built up pretty well if fan reaction on social media is any indication. The involvement of Dominick has only raised the intrigue factor and many are speculating that the angle will end with Dominick turning heel and joining Rollins' faction.