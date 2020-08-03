Seth Rollins reacts to Domink's attack on WWE RAW, his plans for revenge

Seth Rollins faced Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules, winning the match after driving Mysterio's eye into the corner of the steel steps. Mysterio's son Dominik, who was on WWE RAW last week, finally got some revenge for what happened to his father.

Dominik snapped on WWE RAW and attacked both Seth Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick. The attack left a nasty mark on Rollins' back:

Randy at his best. Sasha-Asuka title fight. Drew/Zigman pulling out all the stops. Lashley/Ali. Murphy with the W. #WWERaw with a helluva show. The only hiccup was that stubborn Mysterio kid. #thegreatergood pic.twitter.com/GGGqkcdzhL — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 28, 2020

Seth Rollins recently spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and opened up about Dominik's attack on WWE RAW, saying that Dominik would now be his main focus going forward:

It was very unfortunate. I certainly wasn’t expecting that and I wasn’t interested in getting beat with a kendo stick, but Dominik decided to make the first move, we got caught a little off-guard by Aleister Black and it allowed Dominik to grab a kendo stick and I’ll be the first to say he swang for the fences.

Hopefully he did the damage he needed to do. He definitely put us in a bad spot and now we have no choice but to move forward with Dominik as our main focus.

Seth Rollins reveals his plans for Dominik on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was clearly seething from the attack he suffered at the hands of Dominik. In his interview with talkSPORT, Rollins also spoke about his future plans for Dominik, sending a chilling warning to Rey Mysterio's son ahead of WWE RAW:

The choice is really in Dominik’s hands. Anybody is welcome to be on the right side of history, stand next to me and try and make RAW the best possible show it can be. And I’ve offered that to Dominik on multiple occasions and the offer is still on the table.

However, if Dominik chooses to be a resistance; I said it on Monday, we’ve seen what happens when people get in my way. People get hurt and it’s unfortunate. Kevin Owens fractured his ankle, Aleister Black is on the shelf, Humberto Carillo was out for a few weeks, Rey Mysterio – the list goes on and on and I’m hoping we don’t have to do the same thing to Dominik.

You can check out the video of Domink's attack on Seth Rollins and Murphy from last week's episode of WWE RAW above.