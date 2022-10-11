Seth Rollins gives a one-word reaction to a fan following his recent win on RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently gave out a one-word reaction to a fan's video.

At the Extreme Rules premium live event, The Visionary faced Riddle in a Fight Pit match, which the latter won. On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins challenged Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship. Eventually, Rollins was able to defeat Lashley to become the new US Champion.

Taking to Twitter, The Visionary reacted to a fan dancing to his theme song and imitating him:

"Life."

Check out Seth Rollins' tweet below:

Seth Rollins recently boasted about his win on RAW

RAW Superstar Seth Rollins boasted about his recent win on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Following his win over Bobby Lashley, The Visionary appeared in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley on RAW Talk. He mentioned that he tapped out on Matt Riddle because he wanted to be fit for the match against Lashley.

Rollins further added that he saw the future and acted accordingly and that is why he is known as "The Visionary."

"What I need everyone in the world to understand is that was a strategic move. While everyone else is out there playing checkers, I'm playing chess. I didn't need to be in the hospital for two days. I knew I had the US Title match coming up on Monday and I needed to be healthy. I needed to beat Bobby Lashley and that is exactly what I did. And that is exactly why they call me a visionary," Rollins said.

On the recent Season's Premiere on RAW, Brock Lesnar made his return after a hiatus and attacked Lashley before he retreated from the ring. Following this, The Visionary made his appearance and bad-mouthed Bobby, thus convincing him to a title match.

